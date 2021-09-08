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L.A. Cops and Firefighters join forces to fight.We are DONE being silent!
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481 views • September 08, 2021
🇺🇸 We are DONE being silent!
LAFD Captain Christian Granucci is a 31-year veteran who is speaking out against vaccine mandates for Los Angeles city employees.
Hundreds of L.A. cops and firefighters join forces to fight the city’s vaccine mandate
Founded by stakeholders with the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD), “Firefighters for Freedom” has partnered with “Roll Call 4 Freedom”, an organisation made up of Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) members, to combat forced COVID-19 jabs for city employees.
Comprising at least 350 firefighters with the LAFD and hundreds of sworn officers and civilian members of the LAPD, the groups are planning legal action against the City of Los Angeles, represented by California attorney Kevin McBride.
SOURCE
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/hundreds-of-l-a-cops-and-firefighters-join-forces-to-fight-citys-vaccine-mandate/?utm_source=top_news&;utm_campaign=catholic
LAFD Captain Christian Granucci is a 31-year veteran who is speaking out against vaccine mandates for Los Angeles city employees.
Hundreds of L.A. cops and firefighters join forces to fight the city’s vaccine mandate
Founded by stakeholders with the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD), “Firefighters for Freedom” has partnered with “Roll Call 4 Freedom”, an organisation made up of Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) members, to combat forced COVID-19 jabs for city employees.
Comprising at least 350 firefighters with the LAFD and hundreds of sworn officers and civilian members of the LAPD, the groups are planning legal action against the City of Los Angeles, represented by California attorney Kevin McBride.
SOURCE
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/hundreds-of-l-a-cops-and-firefighters-join-forces-to-fight-citys-vaccine-mandate/?utm_source=top_news&;utm_campaign=catholic
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