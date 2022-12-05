Unblock Clogged Coronary Arteries Dr Joel Wallach

Unblock Clogged Coronary Arteries Dr Joel Wallachhttps://infohealthnews.com/youngevity-products/

(800) 212-2613

CALL TO ORDER YOUNGEVITY SUPPLEMENTS OR SPEAK TO AN ASSOCIATE

https://deaddoctorsradio.com/index.php?uid=100961563

#youngevity #health #drwallach





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xt8N1cBOLKE





https://youtu.be/1bwCMwUtgL0





Mike is a type 2 diabetic with clogged coronary arteries and his doctor wants to perform a bypass procedure.





Dr. Joel Wallach Recommends:

CLICK OFF EACH LINK TO VIEW AND PURCHASE





https://100961563.youngevity.com/us_en/healthy-body-brain-and-heart-pak-2-0.html

https://100961563.youngevity.com/us_en/healthy-body-blood-sugar-pak-original.html

https://100961563.youngevity.com/us_en/ultimate-daily-classic-trade-90-tablets-762.html

https://100961563.youngevity.com/us_en/msm-ultra-reg-180-caplets-794.html

https://100961563.youngevity.com/us_en/ultimate-vitamin-d3.html

https://100961563.youngevity.com/us_en/synaptiv-60-tablets.html