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GOP senators doubt newest Biden 'vote federalization' effort
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31 views • January 15, 2022
Democrats in the House are sending voting rights legislation back to the Senate as an "emergency message," a procedural move that will send the measure straight to the senate floor. However, GOP senators say it will still lack the votes for passage despite a push from Joe Biden. One America's John Hines has more from Washington.
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