The Most Eye Opening 50 Minutes of Your Life | PART 1 MARK PASSIO
What is happening
What is happening
362 views • 1 month ago

Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use. Also for entertainment and educational purposes. All rights to the original works go to those that hold them, no copyright infringement intended. All material used falls under fair use of the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (1998) for commentary, criticism, education and satire.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

.

Description/Info Box:

---------------------

.

Title: The Most Eye Opening 50 Minutes of Your Life | PART 1 MARK PASSIO

.

.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I-kuZgh5lMQ

.

0:00 - Introduction

1:27 - The seen and the unseen

4:19 - Mental Schism

5:25 - Left Brain Imbalance

6:18 - Right Brain Imbalance

12:20 - Natural Law & Free Will

13:13 - HOW OUR REALITY IS BUILT (MUST SEE!!!)

20:09 - Time and Attention

27:27 - How Natural Law Works

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

►Many Thanks to Mark Passio for sharing this valuable knowledge.

Check out his work for more hidden information - / markpassio

https://www.whatonearthishappening.com/

freedommind controllifeconsciousnessmark passioslaverynatural lawpart 1eye openingmmorality
