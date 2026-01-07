Why ANCIENT Tartarian Toilets Had No Visible Pipes

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Lithrian investigates ornate, 19th-century public toilets across Europe and America. These structures, seemingly without plumbing, raise questions about their construction and function. The video explores their sudden appearance and mysterious removal, revealing intriguing anomalies.
