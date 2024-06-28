Cybattler (1993, Arcade)

Note: Sorry for using the "2 player trick" to go through the game.

Cybattler is a vertically scrolling shoot'em up up developed and published by Jaleco. It was only released in the arcades.

You control a giant mech with guns and melee weapons. You do not find weapons in the stages, but your mech will be equipped with different weapons for each stage. Your melee weapon is always a sword. You also always have some kind of gun in each level. The gun has a charge meter which goes down while you use rapid fire. The shots will get weaker when the meter sinks significantly, but can continue to fire if the meter is empty. The meter will recharge automatically while you are not firing. There is a power-up which extends the size of the charge meter and also the power of your shots at maximum. You only have one life, but there is a health bar. Health can be restored by a power-up which comes in different sizes. If you die, you get sent back to a checkpoint.