OPERATION NORTHWOODS REVEALED
Operation Northwoods was a proposed military operation against American citizens that originated within the US Department of Defense of the United States government in 1962. The proposals called for the CIA operatives to both stages and commit acts against American military and civilian targets, blaming them on the Cuban government, and using it to justify a war against Cuba. The possibilities detailed in the document included the possible removal of Cuban immigrants, sinking boats of Cuban refugees on the high seas, commandeering planes to be forced down or given the appearance of being taken down, blowing up a U.S. ship, and orchestrating events in U.S. cities. The proposals were rejected by President John F. Kennedy.

🔗 Video On Rumble: https://rumble.com/v1lu6rc-operation-northwoods-revealed.html

