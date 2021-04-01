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@RAWQBoswin presents ~ GOD Bless the USMCA (Lyrics included)
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31 views • April 01, 2021
Written by Lee Greenwood ~ Lyrics adapted by https://t.me/RAWQBoswin
So #Canada! Maybe now that #TuckerCarlson shed some light on the subject, my video has turned from Dangerous Conspiracy theory to STONE-COLD Fact!
So #Canada! Maybe now that #TuckerCarlson shed some light on the subject, my video has turned from Dangerous Conspiracy theory to STONE-COLD Fact!
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