BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The New Biotokenized Economy Programmable Crypto
HopeGirl Blog
HopeGirl Blog
254 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
80 views • 22 hours ago

Hope and Tivon’s Website for EMF Protection Products:

https://www.ftwproject.com/ref/3/


Read the Substack Article Here:

https://hopegirlblog.substack.com/p/biodigital-convergence

Biodigital convergence is the converging of digital technologies with biological systems, driven by advancements in fields like engineering, nanotechnology, biotechnology, and information technology.

The biodigital convergence is a change of our global society that is being implemented on citizens by our own governments through advanced technology. It affects our health, our food and water, our living environment, our money and our freedoms.

Mega-rich companies in the industry control politicians and enforce the biodigital convergence onto the public in a way that bypasses all local laws or constitutions. It is the beast system, and the Bible says “who can stand against the beast”.

Keywords
digital currencybio tokenized economytokenized ip
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy