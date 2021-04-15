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The Part 2: Foundation of the Bill of Rights - The Ten Commandments -Episode 38 - The Smiths Of Liberty
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10 views • April 15, 2021
Did you know that there is a connection between the Bill of Rights and the Judeo-Christian Ten Commandments? In Episode 38, we dig into all ten of the main commandments codified in the Law of Moses. What we find is that everyone has a right to a personal relationship with God, that everyone has a right to personal protection and that everyone has a right to protection of property. And these principles dovetail into our Bill of Rights. Join us and share your thoughts!
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