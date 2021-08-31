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3 Key Stages of Spiritual Awakening
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2 views • August 31, 2021
This video is made from an extracted chapter from my audiobook titled 'Free Range Humans - Exposing the Matrix Control System & Awakening Your True Self'
The full audiobook is available here - https://seedsofawareness.com.au/free-range-humans-audiobook/
It elaborates on what I believe are 3 key stages of spiritual awakening.
Those being;
1: The Inner Longing
2: Disillusionment
3: Doing the Work
Physical copies of my book are available here - https://seedsofawareness.com.au/free-range-humans/
Graphics of this video were done by Tom Montalk - www.montalk.net
Please connect on social media
Telegram -https://t.me/seedsofawareness
Gab - https://gab.com/seedsofawareness
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/Seeds-of-Awareness-471245879915176/
The full audiobook is available here - https://seedsofawareness.com.au/free-range-humans-audiobook/
It elaborates on what I believe are 3 key stages of spiritual awakening.
Those being;
1: The Inner Longing
2: Disillusionment
3: Doing the Work
Physical copies of my book are available here - https://seedsofawareness.com.au/free-range-humans/
Graphics of this video were done by Tom Montalk - www.montalk.net
Please connect on social media
Telegram -https://t.me/seedsofawareness
Gab - https://gab.com/seedsofawareness
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/Seeds-of-Awareness-471245879915176/
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