© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Exit Festival 2.0 Serbia Makes History First Major Music Festival Concert Since Covid Began 2020
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
51 views • July 10, 2021
Exit Festival 2.0 Serbia Makes History First Major Music Festival Concert Since Covid Began 2020
https://www.billboard.com/articles/news/dance/9598260/serbias-exit-makes-history-as-europes-first-major-festival-since-pandemic-began/
Celebrating its 20-year anniversary in 2021, the festival expects to host 40,000 attendees per day at the Petrovaradin Fortress in Nova Sad, in the northern part of the country and about an hour from the capital city of Belgrade. The event extends through Sunday.
First Major Music Festival Since 2019
EXIT is the two-time winner of the “Best Major European Festival” award along with the continuous recognition by the global music stars, fans and media alike.
Held each year at the 18th Century colossal Petrovaradin Fortress in the city of Novi Sad in Serbia, EXIT started as a student movement whose massive protests brought down the oppressive regime in Serbia. EXIT became the first mass event to gather all the people in Balkans after a long decade of divisions.
Amelie Lens
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J6kSbYe1C2g
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ntdWamb35WY&;t
EXIT Festival
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QsfEFhcCbjY&;t
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cONTeQxnrEg
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oC8Y9_tgg3w&;t
https://www.facebook.com/exit.festival
https://www.facebook.com/exit.festival/videos/357759405778554
https://www.facebook.com/exit.festival/videos/535489320828437
https://www.billboard.com/articles/news/dance/9598260/serbias-exit-makes-history-as-europes-first-major-festival-since-pandemic-began/
Celebrating its 20-year anniversary in 2021, the festival expects to host 40,000 attendees per day at the Petrovaradin Fortress in Nova Sad, in the northern part of the country and about an hour from the capital city of Belgrade. The event extends through Sunday.
First Major Music Festival Since 2019
EXIT is the two-time winner of the “Best Major European Festival” award along with the continuous recognition by the global music stars, fans and media alike.
Held each year at the 18th Century colossal Petrovaradin Fortress in the city of Novi Sad in Serbia, EXIT started as a student movement whose massive protests brought down the oppressive regime in Serbia. EXIT became the first mass event to gather all the people in Balkans after a long decade of divisions.
Amelie Lens
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J6kSbYe1C2g
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ntdWamb35WY&;t
EXIT Festival
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QsfEFhcCbjY&;t
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cONTeQxnrEg
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oC8Y9_tgg3w&;t
https://www.facebook.com/exit.festival
https://www.facebook.com/exit.festival/videos/357759405778554
https://www.facebook.com/exit.festival/videos/535489320828437
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.