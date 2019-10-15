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Autism Son Tries CBD Oil
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106 views • October 15, 2019
We travel to Nevada to try CBD oil with Ian. In Utah the laws are rapidly changing and there is A LOT of conflicting information at the moment. So until the dust settles we are playing it safe by going to a...ahem...green plant with 7 leaves friendly state. (Don't want to say the name and get flagged, haha). I will try and post up-to-date information as time goes on.
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