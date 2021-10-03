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Stuff to Blow Your Mind: Science on the Web: Ferrofluid Sculptures
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224 views • October 03, 2021
https://rumble.com/v5as5n-stuff-to-blow-your-mind-science-on-the-web-ferrofluid-sculptures.html
That molten metal sculpture coming to life before your eyes isn't the work of our future robot overlords. It's the work of iron oxide particles making their ways to the nearest magnetic field. How do they defy gravity, and what makes them so spiky?
That molten metal sculpture coming to life before your eyes isn't the work of our future robot overlords. It's the work of iron oxide particles making their ways to the nearest magnetic field. How do they defy gravity, and what makes them so spiky?
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