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Rise Up NH Weekly Zoom 4/25/22 -- A Conversation with Raelle Kaia
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22 views • April 25, 2022
Today's Zoom session features Raelle Kaia discussing her latest article, The Moral Reckoning - Covid Amnesia and the Call of Conscience - https://raellekaia.substack.com/p/the-moral-reckoning. She addresses the spiritual and psychological transition we are in now, relating to the pandemic propaganda machine and its insistence of controlling the narrative -- and our bodies and lives.
Raelle is an author (see her excellent Substack blog at the link above), healer, musician, and psychotherapist. She is also a writer and teacher of psychology, spirituality, and philosophy. A primary focus of her work is to question the spiritual roots of humankind’s destructive assault on the world and the self; and to present an alternative intainment of deep connection by which to guide our lives. She holds a JD from University of Idaho, a Master's in Clinical Mental Health Counseling from Southern Oregon University, and is a certified Reiki Master.
Raelle is an author (see her excellent Substack blog at the link above), healer, musician, and psychotherapist. She is also a writer and teacher of psychology, spirituality, and philosophy. A primary focus of her work is to question the spiritual roots of humankind’s destructive assault on the world and the self; and to present an alternative intainment of deep connection by which to guide our lives. She holds a JD from University of Idaho, a Master's in Clinical Mental Health Counseling from Southern Oregon University, and is a certified Reiki Master.
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