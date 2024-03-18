Create New Account
Catastrophic famine is ‘imminent’ in northern Gaza, IPC Report Warns (mirrored)
Mirrored from YouTube channel Al Jazeera English at:-

https://youtu.be/1NCbfeEX3Ds?si=CR6Z5YgATeTl4sHD

18 Mar 2024 #IPC #UnitedNations #AcuteFoodInsecurity

Famine is imminent in northern Gaza.

That's according to the global body monitoring famine.

Under what's known as the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification, more than 200,000 Palestinians will face starvation within the next few months.


Al Jazeera’s Victoria Gatenby reports.


#IPC #UnitedNations #AcuteFoodInsecurity #Gaza #GazaHumanitarianCrisis #Starvation #Famine #Hunger #GazaStarvation #Israel #GazaWar #IsraelHamasWar #IsraelGazaWar #GazaShortages #GazaAid #GazaFamine #GazaHungerCrisis #FamineReviewCommittee

Transcript available on YouTube page



Keywords
jerusalemisraelpalestinegenocideapartheidgeorgiagazastarvationfamineabby martinbdsland grabethnic cleansingsettlersmalnutritionpledgeintifadahungerempire filesamnesty internationalevictionthefgaza fights for freedom

