The Tenpenny Files with Special Guest, Alex Jones
Published a day ago

Dr. Sherri Tenpenny sits down with Alex Jones to have an amazing, honest and powerful conversation. They each share their knowledge and experience gathered around what has been happening these last few years, what the globalists are beginning to admit, and how this is only the beginning - if we let it.

Watch this powerful interview and learn about what is coming!

For the full interview, head over to UNIFYD TV now!

https://unifyd.tv/?join=Inspire_Share_Love

