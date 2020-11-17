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Steven K. Bannon - War Room Pandemic - Ep #509/510 (FULL 2hr PODCAST)
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35 views • November 17, 2020
-Aired: Tuesday November 17th, 2020, 10am-12pm EST.
https://pandemic.warroom.org/
https://americasvoice.news/war-room/
https://rumble.com/c/BannonsWarRoom
https://www.youtube.com/c/CitizensoftheAmericanRepublic
-My Alt-Channels:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/shepherds-sling/
https://rumble.com/c/c-318965
I'm uploading this material here due to Stephen K Bannon's unlawful de-platforming from Youtube, Vimeo, Facebook and Twitter amidst a critical voter-fraud crisis regarding the US 2020 presidential election. It was originally broadcasted and now hosted by "Americas Voice News" which have been suffering from an aggressive DDoS attack making it almost impossible to reach at times.
I have no personal affiliation with neither of these organizations and just seek to spread this valuable information. Please support the original creators and distributors of this content!
Thank you.
https://pandemic.warroom.org/
https://americasvoice.news/war-room/
https://rumble.com/c/BannonsWarRoom
https://www.youtube.com/c/CitizensoftheAmericanRepublic
-My Alt-Channels:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/shepherds-sling/
https://rumble.com/c/c-318965
I'm uploading this material here due to Stephen K Bannon's unlawful de-platforming from Youtube, Vimeo, Facebook and Twitter amidst a critical voter-fraud crisis regarding the US 2020 presidential election. It was originally broadcasted and now hosted by "Americas Voice News" which have been suffering from an aggressive DDoS attack making it almost impossible to reach at times.
I have no personal affiliation with neither of these organizations and just seek to spread this valuable information. Please support the original creators and distributors of this content!
Thank you.
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