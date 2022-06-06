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【NFSC 2nd Anniversary 】06/04/2022 Mr. Peter Navarro said that he already pointed out the trade deal that a faction in the White House was trying to make with the Communist China was meaningless. He also found out the trade deficit the U.S. had with China was equal to the CCP military expenses at that time, which means the U.S. was paying for the CCP’s expansion