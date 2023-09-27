Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Michael explains what a Dog King is = the Ultimate Humiliation -some examples- Obama , Biden, Justine Castro,, Fedderman. Schumer - Everyone hates them and They demoralize the populations - Part C
channel image
PatriotsCannabisCo
184 Subscribers
76 views
Published 15 hours ago

This really makes sense.  Supposedly this happened during  the Nordic conquest times and is still happening today

Keywords
dogkingdescription

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket