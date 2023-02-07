Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy talks with negative reporter about House Republicans plans

Kevin McCarthy Calls Out Reporter: “You’re So Negative…We Opened Up The House So The Public Can Come In”The House GOP has a plan to get things done for the American people.

House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy called out a reporter for being negative about what House Republicans can accomplish in a divided government.

McCarthy laid out the changes House Republicans have already made since taking over the House.

He mentioned the re-opening of the Capitol and the repealing of 87,000 IRS agents that the Biden administration wanted.

“Reporter: For you got some. What you’re saying is you got some of it out of the way. Yeah, but we’re still, but there’s still gonna be cat wrangling. Is there not? Is it not gonna be difficult for you to get your caucus to, to go with you

McCarthy: On? Okay. Look back when we had 242, we had cat wrangling. We had difficulty with high margin. I actually believe if you study the history of Congress, if you study people when they had tight majorities there were act more productive at times. Like if we focus and get our problems out of the way earlier, what we have to really do now on committees, um, work ’em at the very beginning of the policy. You don’t pass a bill without talking to everybody in the conference and try to wrangle people to vote for it. Look what we’ve been able to accomplish since January 7th. We’ve gotta bipartisan vote. 146 Democrats join with us to put a select committee on China. We’ve gotta bipartisan vote to stop the president from selling our spro. That’s a strategic oil reserve to China. We’ve been able to move different pieces of legislature, repealing 87,000 IRS agents over to the Senate. So we are being very productive from the beginning.

Reporter: Beginning. I’ve talked about, uh, Jordan with that, or McHenry as well. Yeah. And I talked about you like off camera. It’s nice, it’s symbolic. We know what you want to do. You’re, you’re letting it, it’s, I can’t believe your staff works late into the night writing all this stuff that doesn’t have an ice cubes chance in hell of, of getting to be just legislative. And you say, well, we want the American people to know where we stand. They know where Republicans stand.

McCarthy: It’s not about where we stand. It’s about getting it into law. You have only been here 24 hours and you are so negative what has happened to you?

…

McCarthy: I know, okay. Think from one perspective. I never give up. What? That’s the approach. Had you been up for speaker on the first round, you would quit then? No. What we’re gonna do is we’re gonna pass the bill out of the house. We’re gonna make sure, try to make the Senate move. We’re gonna make appropriations prop start moving. We can move it in appropriations as well. You know how we’ve got the ability to sell export oil and gas from America? It was during, we could pass it on the floor, but the Senate won’t pass it. But we did it in divided government during the appropriation process.

…

McCarthy: First thing we did was open up the House so the public came come to it. Next thing we were able to do yeah repeal 87,000 IRS agents. I can’t help it if the senate doesn’t work but that doesn’t mean we are going to give up.”

Republicans must keep the promises they made to their voters!

