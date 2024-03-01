Create New Account
Humble yourself for God not this World
Redneck Rabbi Spot
In today’s world being humble to God is in some eyes easier than you mighty think, but so is the same about this World. You see the way we live is not the way our Lord Yeshua desire us to live. Which is why I can say wickedness rules this World.

Keywords
godyeshuahumbleand americans

