Humble yourself for God not this World

In today’s world being humble to God is in some eyes easier than you mighty think, but so is the same about this World. You see the way we live is not the way our Lord Yeshua desire us to live. Which is why I can say wickedness rules this World.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.