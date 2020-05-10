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DARPA Robot Enlisted by Police to Enforce Social Distancing
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58 views • May 10, 2020
The move toward using robots in law enforcement, private security, and even to scare away the homeless, has been a decade-long trend that is now becoming much more prevalent in everyday life in the wake of COVID-19. Where people were once appalled that drones went from “search and rescue” duties to surveillance, the Overton window has quickly moved to pandemic drones that can use thermal imaging to scan the public’s temperature readings.
FULL ARTICLE HERE:
https://www.activistpost.com/2020/05/metalhead-darpa-robot-enlisted-by-police-to-enforce-social-distancing.html?utm_term=Autofeed&utm_campaign=Echobox&utm_medium=Social&utm_source=Twitter#Echobox=1589064914
FULL ARTICLE HERE:
https://www.activistpost.com/2020/05/metalhead-darpa-robot-enlisted-by-police-to-enforce-social-distancing.html?utm_term=Autofeed&utm_campaign=Echobox&utm_medium=Social&utm_source=Twitter#Echobox=1589064914
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