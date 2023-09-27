Create New Account
352) Excellent 6-minute summary of Agenda 21 threat to humanity
channel image
#ClaireEdwards Uncensored
486 Subscribers
261 views
Published Yesterday

Source - Tim Truth channel, September 23rd, 2023.FREEDOM RISING: Man UNMASKS Canadian City Council's Ecofascist NWO Plan & The Audience Applauds: https://www.bitchute.com/video/nEObq3egKHcA/


Claire's website is available at ForLifeonEarth: https://forlifeonearth.life for more information on her work:

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/clairity

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cglH7UO0OX4D

https://rumble.com/user/ForLifeonEarth

https://www.podomatic.com/podcasts/seimua

