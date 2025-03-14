Russia, Ukraine Cease Fire (With Conditions) - 17,000 Slaughtered In Syria - Everyone Silent

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
End Time News Report * 3.14.2025
RUSSIA/UKRAINE/ZELENSKY/PUTIN LATEST WAR NEWS
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/world-news/2025/03/13/russia-ukraine-zelensky-putin-war-latest-news529/
GRAPHIC WARNING! 17,000 SLAUGHTERED IN SYRIA
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/03/graphic-warning-up-17000-slaughtered-syria-as-world/
TRUMP WHITE HOUSE RE: PANAMA CANAL
https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/national-security/trump-white-house-asked-us-military-develop-options-panama-canal-offic-rcna195994
REGIME CHANGE HAS SPARKED A CHRISTIAN GENOCIDE IN SYRIA
https://www.lifesitenews.com/opinion/archbishop-vigano-us-nato-regime-change-has-sparked-a-christian-genocide-in-syria/
FIVE WAYS ANTICHRIST GLOBAL CONTROL SYSTEM IS BEING BUILT
https://mycharisma.com/propheticrevival/5-ways-the-world-is-building-the-antichrists-global-control-system/
EXPERT SOUNDS ALARM RE: PUBLIC VAX WITHOUT CONSENT
https://x.com/RWMaloneMD/status/1874103352667131993?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1874103352667131993%7Ctwgr%5E8f11a64c72249f226bdcb32a74384dcba7a0e332%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fslaynews.com%2Fnews%2Ftop-expert-sounds-alarm-plans-vaccinate-public-without-consent%2F
RFK JR. TELLS FOOD COMPANIES TO REMOVE ARTIFICIAL DYES
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2025/03/12/rfk-jr-tells-food-companies-to-remove-artificial-dyes/
MEL GIBSON CLAIM: TWO FRIENS CURED OF CANCER USING TWO DRUGS...
https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/magazines/panache/hollywood-star-mel-gibson-claims-that-his-friends-were-cured-of-stage-4-cancer-through-two-drugs-used-against-worm-infestation/articleshow/117137820.cms?from=mdr
