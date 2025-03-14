BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Russia, Ukraine Cease Fire (With Conditions) - 17,000 Slaughtered In Syria - Everyone Silent
The Appearance
The Appearance
324 views • 1 month ago

End Time News Report * 3.14.2025


RUSSIA/UKRAINE/ZELENSKY/PUTIN LATEST WAR NEWS

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/world-news/2025/03/13/russia-ukraine-zelensky-putin-war-latest-news529/


GRAPHIC WARNING! 17,000 SLAUGHTERED IN SYRIA

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/03/graphic-warning-up-17000-slaughtered-syria-as-world/


TRUMP WHITE HOUSE RE: PANAMA CANAL

https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/national-security/trump-white-house-asked-us-military-develop-options-panama-canal-offic-rcna195994


REGIME CHANGE HAS SPARKED A CHRISTIAN GENOCIDE IN SYRIA

https://www.lifesitenews.com/opinion/archbishop-vigano-us-nato-regime-change-has-sparked-a-christian-genocide-in-syria/


FIVE WAYS ANTICHRIST GLOBAL CONTROL SYSTEM IS BEING BUILT

https://mycharisma.com/propheticrevival/5-ways-the-world-is-building-the-antichrists-global-control-system/


EXPERT SOUNDS ALARM RE: PUBLIC VAX WITHOUT CONSENT

https://x.com/RWMaloneMD/status/1874103352667131993?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1874103352667131993%7Ctwgr%5E8f11a64c72249f226bdcb32a74384dcba7a0e332%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fslaynews.com%2Fnews%2Ftop-expert-sounds-alarm-plans-vaccinate-public-without-consent%2F


RFK JR. TELLS FOOD COMPANIES TO REMOVE ARTIFICIAL DYES

https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2025/03/12/rfk-jr-tells-food-companies-to-remove-artificial-dyes/


MEL GIBSON CLAIM: TWO FRIENS CURED OF CANCER USING TWO DRUGS...

https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/magazines/panache/hollywood-star-mel-gibson-claims-that-his-friends-were-cured-of-stage-4-cancer-through-two-drugs-used-against-worm-infestation/articleshow/117137820.cms?from=mdr


Augusto's websites...

theappearance.com

theappearance.net


Augusto on Brighteon…

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/theappearance/videos/all


Augusto on MediaFire...

https://www.mediafire.com/folder/byndkxqfq7ohj/The_Appearance


Augusto on Rumble...

https://rumble.com/user/theappearance


Augusto on Bitchute...

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3e7XTvJdQwQM/


Contact Info:


Augusto Perez

POB 465

Live Oak, FL  32064


Larry Taylor

Blog: http://larrywtaylor.org

POB 317

Talihina, OK  74571-0317


Chuck Wilson

Emails: [email protected]

cancertrumpcurrent eventsbiblechristianityprophecykennedyputinshotsantichristperezzelenskyend time news reportaugusto
