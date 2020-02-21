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Las Vegas Shooting Video #10 "LAS VEGAS: DHS/FEMA DRILL: Eyewitness Testimony & Reflections, & Brass"
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127 views • February 21, 2020
Video posted on 10-26-2017. "A review of already posted video material". In this video the narrator uses another video (also taken down) of someone trying to place one of the shooter's positions on top of a tower left over from a ferris wheel project, without explaining HOW the shooter could have gotten up there. One useful piece is an interview with a fellow who bumped into what they surmised later could have been one of the gunmen. Also included is an interview with a woman who was in the casino at Planet Hollywood.
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