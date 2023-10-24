Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
china is throwing away all the EV cars
channel image
Be Children of Light
233 Subscribers
282 views
Published Tuesday

This video needs way more attention.


China is throwing away fields of electric cars and EV bicycles due to an absence of viable recycling methods.. but no worries, maybe in a couple hundred thousand years mankind will be able to mine lithium there.


Where is Greta and the climate rebellion now to voice their opinions?This video needs way more attention. China is throwing away fields of electric cars and EV bicycles due to an absence of viable recycling methods.. but no worries, maybe in a couple hundred thousand years mankind will be able to mine lithium there. Where is Greta and the climate rebellion now to voice their opinions?

Keywords
agenda 2030agenda 2050agenda 2012

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket