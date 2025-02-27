BBC PRESENTER SUFFERS VAX POISON INDUCED BREAST CANCER

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Her voice is like butter. Perfect. ### Julia Bradbury @JuliaBradbury
"The best Sunday night snack is....
?
Dark Chocolate Buttons & popcorn.
I've really got the munchies since my vaccine. Anyone else? 💉 #COVID19Vaccine"
1:14 PM · Mar 21, 2021
https://x.com/JuliaBradbury/status/1373729822627786753
Julia Bradbury @JuliaBradbury
"I’m sad to say that I’ve just been diagnosed with breast cancer & need urgent surgery. Please self-check regularly & if you have any unexplained pain, tenderness or lumps, please ask for checks & follow ups. And ask for a 2nd opinion if you’re not happy."
10:32 PM · Sep 18, 2021
https://x.com/JuliaBradbury/status/1439462286897336323