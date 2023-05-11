Create New Account
JOSH ALEXANDER THE HIGH SCHOOL STUDENT BANNED FROM SCHOOL FOR DEFENDING GIRLS
Josh Alexander is the high school student from Renfrew, Ontario who is 16 and brave and wise beyond his years. He objected to boys being allowed to put on skirts and go into the girls' bathroom because all of the girls objected. He was the only one to take a stand and the school board which supports pedophilia, obviously, punished him by kicking him out of school and having the police remove him from the school grounds.

In tonight's show, we have Josh Alexander join us to express his views and we also have a true transgender woman who went so far as to have the surgery join us along with a bisexual woman who is a member of gays against groomers and the gayest man in Alberta all of whom agree with Josh and me on this issue.

This has been my best show to date!

Watch the Kevin J. Johnston Show every TUESDAY ay 7PM Calgary Time / 9PM Toronto Time LIVE on www.FreedomReport.ca

