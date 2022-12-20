Nicole: The New Federal State of China Will Carry On the Mission To Take Down the CCP

https://gnews.org/articles/605973

摘要：【AMFEST 2022】12/18/2022 On the AmericaFest, Nicole thinks the CCP won’t change, so the New Federal State of China need to carry on the mission to take down the CCP. The NFSC will be the new hope for all the Chinese people, and for Americans and people around the world. Edward King thinks America needs to wake up, and need to re educate the students what the Communist really is.



