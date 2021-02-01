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Saving the Economy Versus Saving Lives
Walking the Narrow Path
Walking the Narrow Path
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10 views • February 01, 2021
Climate change, Covid-19, and other global disasters call for major changes to how we live our lives. But we are told that solutions such as renewable energy and lock-downs will hurt the economy. Governments say that we need to find a balance between saving lives and saving the economy, and it sounds reasonable to most of the world, until we question what the economy actually is, and what... or more importantly, WHO is being "saved" at the expense of the planet and at the expense of millions of lives lost to covid. It's time to challenge this made up "dilemma" which is being touted by world leaders. Will you join us in doing that?
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newspoliticsspiritualgodlovejesuschristiantrutheconomymoneyfaith
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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