Americans dying while Israel expands its borders - Tucker Carlson, clip

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Americans dying while Israel expands its borders - Tucker Carlson
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu is effectively steering US policy in the Iran conflict, while Washington is paying the price for goals it doesn’t control, journalist Tucker Carlson said.
According to Carlson, the war is being used to push Israel’s borders outward, with US money, weapons, and even lives underwriting the process.