Title: The Rhythm Gets
Style: 1963 Surf Rock Instrumental
Key: G Major
Tempo: 165 BPM (Fast and driving)
[Intro]
(The sound of a wave crashing against the shore) Voice (Raspy, manic): "Hahahaha, Hang ten, baby!" (Drum Fill): A rapid-fire, four-bar snare and tom-tom roll that builds tension, [Main Theme - The Hook]
(Lead Guitar enters with heavy "wet" reverb and tremolo) The guitar plays a blues-based riff using rapid alternate picking (double-picking), Bar 1-4: G-G-G-G-G (Driving rhythm on the low E string)
Bar 5-6: Quick jump to C, sliding back down to G, Bar 7-8: A sharp D7 chord stab followed by a chromatic descent back to the root, [The First Break - "The Meltdown"]
(Everything stops except the Drums) The drummer performs a high-energy solo on the floor toms and snare, mimicking the "Wipe Out" rhythm pattern:
Rat-tat-tat-tat, boom-boom-boom-boom!
(Repeat 4 times with increasing volume)
[Verse 2 - The Harmony]
(Rhythm Guitar enters) The rhythm guit
