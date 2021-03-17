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The Army weighs 'gender neutral' guidelines: Rep. Lauren Boebert reacts
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30 views • March 17, 2021
Representative Lauren Boebert of Colorado joins Newsmax TV's Chris Salcedo to discuss Democrats' latest push for weapons regulation, the ongoing crisis at the US-Mexico border and what the Biden administration is doing about it, plus the future of the US Army and their 'gender neutral' guidelines for testing. - via The Chris Salcedo Show, weekdays at 5PM ET on Newsmax TV
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