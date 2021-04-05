© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation: Deut. 6:2-3, 20210404
Follow
0
Share
Report
81 views • April 05, 2021
FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation:
Sunday, April 4, 2021: Deuteronomy 6:2-3
O my Gracious, Merciful, Almighty, Heavenly, and Holy Father! Hallowed be Your Blessed Name! Thank You for the once and for all atoning Passover sacrifice of death that Your Begotten SON, my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ paid to redeem me at Calvary over 2000 years ago!
Thank You, Heavenly Father for allowing Your Holy Spirit to remind me that obedient fear of my LORD Jesus Christ is the beginning of Your wisdom and path to Eternal Life. Please empower me to:
2 Fear You, my EL-ELYON, the MOST HIGH GOD; to keep all Your statutes and Your commandments that You have commanded me, my children and grandchildren, all the days of our lives, so that our years may be prolonged with Your blessings.
3 Therefore, we will hear, as Christians, and be careful to observe Your statutes and commandments, Heavenly Father, that it may be well with my family and me, and that we may multiply greatly as You, our LORD, the GOD of my fathers has promised us—‘a land flowing with milk and honey.’
Thank You, Glorious Father, for revealing in Your Holy Scriptures the truth of whom to fear while my family and I are on our pilgrimage to Heaven. Thank You for answering my prayers in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (Deuteronomy 6:2-3 personalized NKJV)
Worship the LORD Jesus Christ with First Century Gospel Church on Sunday Service @ 10:30 AM EST. Contact us: [email protected].
GOD's spiritual and physical blessings to you IN Christ Jesus! Amen!
Sunday, April 4, 2021: Deuteronomy 6:2-3
O my Gracious, Merciful, Almighty, Heavenly, and Holy Father! Hallowed be Your Blessed Name! Thank You for the once and for all atoning Passover sacrifice of death that Your Begotten SON, my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ paid to redeem me at Calvary over 2000 years ago!
Thank You, Heavenly Father for allowing Your Holy Spirit to remind me that obedient fear of my LORD Jesus Christ is the beginning of Your wisdom and path to Eternal Life. Please empower me to:
2 Fear You, my EL-ELYON, the MOST HIGH GOD; to keep all Your statutes and Your commandments that You have commanded me, my children and grandchildren, all the days of our lives, so that our years may be prolonged with Your blessings.
3 Therefore, we will hear, as Christians, and be careful to observe Your statutes and commandments, Heavenly Father, that it may be well with my family and me, and that we may multiply greatly as You, our LORD, the GOD of my fathers has promised us—‘a land flowing with milk and honey.’
Thank You, Glorious Father, for revealing in Your Holy Scriptures the truth of whom to fear while my family and I are on our pilgrimage to Heaven. Thank You for answering my prayers in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (Deuteronomy 6:2-3 personalized NKJV)
Worship the LORD Jesus Christ with First Century Gospel Church on Sunday Service @ 10:30 AM EST. Contact us: [email protected].
GOD's spiritual and physical blessings to you IN Christ Jesus! Amen!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.