Naomi Wolf: CDC Is Suppressing Free Speech Through Big Tech

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https://gnews.org/post/p12e940f4
07/29/2022 Naomi Wolf: I have a discovery of 286 pages of internal communications from the CDC, to various big tech companies, including Twitter and Facebook to identify American citizens using their First Amendment rights to have conversations. The CDC is suppressing free speech through big tech. I will take legal actions