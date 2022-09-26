God's Signature Revealed (Bible Talks with Rob Knott)

Did you know that you were created in the image of God? The Bible says that God created everything in 6 days yet the popular belief in the world today is that it took millions of years to accomplish. We humans tend to be forgetful and Satan wants to remove from your mind that you were created by a loving God. That’s why the very first word in the 4th commandment says "remember". Could it be that God used the 7-day week to help us remember that He is the Creator of all things?

Visit our website: https://www.whitehorsemedia.com



