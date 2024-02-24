Uruguay Joins Artemis Accords The 36th Country to Sign! UFO Disclosures Shake Germany!

Michael Salla, week in review





Feb 24, 2024





Exopolitics Today Week in Review with Dr Michael Salla – Feb 24, 2024





Topics

Uruguay becomes the 36th country to sign Artemis Accords.

Germany is finally beginning to take the UFO issue seriously after decades of ridiculing witnesses.

A Glimpse into Catastrophic Disclosure - Webinar Highlights

A biography is released on Maj Donald Keyhoe a pioneer in exopolitics.

NASA's Clipper mission to Europa will arrive in 2030 to explore whether or not life exists in the oceans under the surface ice.

The sources that leaked the Majestic Documents were CIA operatives

Update on recent discoveries in the center of the Moon by the Galactic Federation of Worlds.

Interplanetary Phenomenon Unit researchers refuse to acknowledge the key role played by Clifford Stone.

Sol Foundation is not ready to hear experiencers share their story at next event in Washington DC.

Congresswoman Anna Luna reveals how she learned UFOs are of non-human origin.

JP releases short video on coming disclosures on ET life.

Russian researcher exposes ancient Symbiont Underground and Space Terrestrial Nonhuman Civilizations.

Who honestly believes the Odysseus probe is "the first American spacecraft on the moon since the Apollo 17 mission in 1972"?

Jesse Michels releases an insightful podcast of Thomas Townsend Brown's role in the classified world of antigravity research.

These and other stories on Exopolitics Today - The Week in Review.





Twitter Feed: https://twitter.com/michaelsalla





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c7A_T291Sr0