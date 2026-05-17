💥 Beit Shemesh blast likely internal Israeli failure - Larry C Johnson, ex-CIA analyst - Mario Nawfal

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💥 Beit Shemesh blast likely internal Israeli failure — ex-CIA analyst
(Cynthia... video posted last night of this intense explosion)
💬 “This is not what they’d call a controlled demolition or detonation,” former CIA analyst Larry Johnson said about the massive explosion at the Israeli defense facility.
He questioned the official narrative, noting that if Israel had found unexploded ordnance, it would make little sense to blow it up at night without warning.
💬 “Why are you detonating it at night? Rope it off, wait till daylight.”
While sabotage remains possible, Johnson said he leans toward an internal accident — possibly linked to Israel rushing weapons production ahead of a potential new US-Israeli escalation against Iran.