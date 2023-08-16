Currency Lifecycle USD Currency Lifecycle: From Controlling Money to the Monetary Collapse
FREE REPORT: "Ultimate Guide to CBDCs: How It Affects Your Future, Retirement, and Freedom" 👉 Download Now: https://learn.itmtrading.com/cbdc-rep... Discover the world of CBDCs and their impact on your future, retirement, and freedom. Get your FREE report now to make informed decisions and safeguard your interests in the digital monetary era. Download today! Questions on how you should prepare for CBDCs, Currency Resets or Inflation? Schedule your FREE strategy now: https://calendly.com/itmtrading/youtu... or by calling 877-410-1414 🗓️ Are you worried about the recent financial turmoil and looking for ways to secure your assets? Our expert Gold & Silver analysts, with 27+ years of experience, can help you develop customized strategies to safeguard your assets, including insights on how CBDCs might impact your financial planning. Click the link above ☝️ to schedule a time that works best for you. 🗣️ DON'T MISS THIS VIDEOS IMPORTANT INFORMATION When it comes to an economic crisis, people are often devastated and shocked when the bottom falls out later stating that hindsight is 2020. But in reality, the signs were there all along. And right now there are clear indicators of a financial crisis. But the good news is that if you can understand where we are in the life cycle of a currency, then you will be able to see what's coming and how to protect yourself while you still have time. Hi everyone. I'm Taylor Kenney with ITM Trading. If you are sensing that something is off, that we're approaching a reset, that the pieces of the puzzle just aren't quite coming together. You are not alone. What you're sensing is a combination of factors that indicate that we are soon going to see the end of the current currency life cycle and a new monetary regime. 📖 CHAPTERS: 0:00 When the Bottom Falls Out 0:57 Federal Deficit 1:33 Currency Lifecycle 4:52 Self Regulation 5:44 QE 7:28 Inflation 8:05 Taking On More Debt 8:50 Monetary Collapse 9:23 Volatility 📑 TO SEE TAYLOR'S RESEARCH LINKS OR QUESTIONS FROM THIS VIDEO: https://www.itmtrading.com/blog/usd-c... 👋 STAY IN TOUCH WITH US 🟩 Schedule a Strategy Session: 877-410-1414 🟩 Email us at [email protected] 🟩 Official Homepage www.itmtrading.com 🟩 Videos & Research www.ITMTrading.com/Blog 🟩 Listen On The Go: https://anchor.fm/itmtrading 🟩 Beyond Gold & Silver: / beyondgoldsilver 🟩 Thrivers Community: https://www.thriverscommunity.com/ 🟩 ITM's Twitter: https://twitter.com/itmtrading 🟩 Lynette's Twitter: https://twitter.com/itmtrading_zang 🟩 Facebook: https://facebook.com/ITMTrading 🚨 BEWARE OF SCAMMERS Accounts are impersonating ITM Trading in the comments. Our comments will have a distinguishable verified symbol. Please beware, we will never message you asking you to give us money or talk to us on other platforms such as WhatsApp. This is our only YouTube channel. 🗓️ SCHEDULE YOUR FREE STRATEGY SESSION TODAY: https://calendly.com/itmtrading/youtube Don't wait any longer to secure your financial future. Schedule your free strategy session with ITM Trading today by clicking the link or calling 877-410-1414. 🛡️ ITM TRADING: YOUR PARTNER FOR FINANCIAL SECURITY We are the industry's most recommended precious metals company for a good reason. Our mission is to help you protect your future, freedom, and legacy by providing expert guidance and customized strategies. Don't miss out on the opportunity to secure your wealth in uncertain times. Call us today to schedule your first strategy session: 877-410-1414. ITM Trading Inc. © Copyright, 1995 - 2023 All Rights Reserved. #gold #finance #currency
