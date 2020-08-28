Conspiracy...Or Ignorance? Why World Leaders Are Covid Copycats

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Why, with just a few exceptions, have all political leaders pursed virtually the same response to the coronavirus outbreak? Lockdown, "social-distancing," masks? Even the same empty slogans: "Alone together." Is it a worldwide conspiracy? As Jeff Tucker writes in a recent article, the truth is likely more banal. Ignorance and laziness. Plus in today's Liberty Report: more on cooking the Covid books, teen depression thanks to the lockdowns, and more...
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