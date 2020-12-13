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FRIDAY - DECEMBER 11, 2020
LIVE BROADCAST LINK: https://evault.video/view?l=1866103028
EP 2236-9AM SECRET DOCS RELEASED: CHINESE TROOPS TRAINING AT CANADIAN MILITARY BASES
Rebel Media has revealed government documents showing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau ordering the Canadian Armed Forces to train members of the People’s Liberation Army in Canada. Rebel Media‘s Ezra Levant wrote: “Justin Trudeau invited China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) to send its troops for cold weather training at CFB Petawawa in Ontario — and Trudeau raged at the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) for cancelling the training after China kidnapped Canadian citizens Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig. “This is only one of many bombshell revelations in The China Files, a 34-page access to information document released by the Trudeau government to Rebel News. https://bit.ly/2LthaYj
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