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Bill Ottman: Big Tech Censorship, Ideological Extremism & the Rise of Alternative Social Media
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18 views • August 26, 2020
Minds.com CEO Bill Ottman discusses accelerating Big Tech censorship as well as the growing social credit or reputation score system. He talks about the ideological extremism egged on by Big Tech which has lead to the destructive radical movements which are burning down U.S. cities and paving the way for violent political outcomes. Finally, he looks at ways forward and the rise of alternative social media platforms.
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Show Notes
We’re All Serfs of Big Tech https://dailyreckoning.com/were-all-serfs-of-big-tech
Is Minds the social networking site we've been waiting for? https://www.techrepublic.com/article/is-minds-the-social-networking-site-weve-been-waiting-for
Bill Ottman, Minds CEO, Talks Censorship, Trump & the Future of Minds https://heavy.com/tech/2019/07/bill-ottman-interview
Joe Rogan Experience #1248 - Bill Ottman https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mJowz_-pj4U
Websites
Minds https://www.minds.com
About Bill Ottman
In 2011, Ottman co-founded Minds, an open source social networking platform that is regarded globally as an alternative to traditional social media networks based on its dedication to radical transparency, monetization, digital rights, blockchain and equity crowdfunding.
In November 2019, Ottman launched a civil discourse project called Change Minds with Daryl Davis, well-known for deradicalizing over 200 members of the KKK. He has contributed writing to The Next Web about the correlation between censorship and radicalization.
*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)
*Support/Donate to Geopolitics & Empire:
Patreon https://www.patreon.com/empiregeopolitics
SubscribeStar https://www.subscribestar.com/geopolitics
PayPal https://www.paypal.me/geopolitics
Bitcoin http://geopoliticsandempire.com/bitcoin-donate
Show Notes
We’re All Serfs of Big Tech https://dailyreckoning.com/were-all-serfs-of-big-tech
Is Minds the social networking site we've been waiting for? https://www.techrepublic.com/article/is-minds-the-social-networking-site-weve-been-waiting-for
Bill Ottman, Minds CEO, Talks Censorship, Trump & the Future of Minds https://heavy.com/tech/2019/07/bill-ottman-interview
Joe Rogan Experience #1248 - Bill Ottman https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mJowz_-pj4U
Websites
Minds https://www.minds.com
About Bill Ottman
In 2011, Ottman co-founded Minds, an open source social networking platform that is regarded globally as an alternative to traditional social media networks based on its dedication to radical transparency, monetization, digital rights, blockchain and equity crowdfunding.
In November 2019, Ottman launched a civil discourse project called Change Minds with Daryl Davis, well-known for deradicalizing over 200 members of the KKK. He has contributed writing to The Next Web about the correlation between censorship and radicalization.
*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)
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