© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Stew Peters Show 12. 13. 21. COMPLETE SHOW
Follow
0
Share
Report
301 views • December 14, 2021
Whistleblowers & Truth: Dead Babies, Dead Athletes, FBI-Organized Terrorism: "The New Normal"
The U.S. government exploited Covid-19 to seize unprecedented power for itself, so is it any surprise that the same deep state goons seized upon January 6 to launch an undeclared war against supporters of Donald Trump and America-first policies?
Rosmarie Westbury joins us.
Around the world, athletes in their teens and early twenties, at the absolute peak of physical conditioning, are collapsing and even dropping dead. In the last couple months five European professional soccer players have had on-field health crises. A sports cardiologist told the Daily Mail last week that all these heart problems are a “coincidence.” All we’ll say is, it’s one of the longest lists of coincidences we’ve ever seen.
Dr. Jane Ruby joins us to discuss.
This unnamed guest is a nurse and has been for fifteen years. She currently practices in her hospital’s postpartum unit, where she cares for newborn infants. She says she’s seen disturbing things among the newborns born to vaccinated moms. Here’s a partial list: heart murmurs, unusually red skin, jaundice, and shrunken genitals in male infants.
She joins us to discuss.
Earlier this year we spoke with Jummai Nache on this program. Nache is one of the most heartbreaking cases we’ve seen of harm caused by this vaccine they’re trying to force into everybody. Nache got the shot in order to keep her hospital job. Instead, the same hospital that forced her to get the shot ended up amputating both of her legs after her entire body was riddled with nearly-fatal blood clots. Jummai Nache’s life has been destroyed. But Congress gave all the Big Pharma companies blanket immunity for the damage caused by their vaccines. So, thanks to Congress, there is no chance that she’ll be able to hold Pfizer accountable. Or is there?
Paul Sheridan joins us to discuss.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: www.zStackProtocol.com
Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium
Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Check out Stew's
store: http://StewPeters.shop
Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
Advertise with Red Voice Media: https://redvoicemedia.net/ads
The U.S. government exploited Covid-19 to seize unprecedented power for itself, so is it any surprise that the same deep state goons seized upon January 6 to launch an undeclared war against supporters of Donald Trump and America-first policies?
Rosmarie Westbury joins us.
Around the world, athletes in their teens and early twenties, at the absolute peak of physical conditioning, are collapsing and even dropping dead. In the last couple months five European professional soccer players have had on-field health crises. A sports cardiologist told the Daily Mail last week that all these heart problems are a “coincidence.” All we’ll say is, it’s one of the longest lists of coincidences we’ve ever seen.
Dr. Jane Ruby joins us to discuss.
This unnamed guest is a nurse and has been for fifteen years. She currently practices in her hospital’s postpartum unit, where she cares for newborn infants. She says she’s seen disturbing things among the newborns born to vaccinated moms. Here’s a partial list: heart murmurs, unusually red skin, jaundice, and shrunken genitals in male infants.
She joins us to discuss.
Earlier this year we spoke with Jummai Nache on this program. Nache is one of the most heartbreaking cases we’ve seen of harm caused by this vaccine they’re trying to force into everybody. Nache got the shot in order to keep her hospital job. Instead, the same hospital that forced her to get the shot ended up amputating both of her legs after her entire body was riddled with nearly-fatal blood clots. Jummai Nache’s life has been destroyed. But Congress gave all the Big Pharma companies blanket immunity for the damage caused by their vaccines. So, thanks to Congress, there is no chance that she’ll be able to hold Pfizer accountable. Or is there?
Paul Sheridan joins us to discuss.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: www.zStackProtocol.com
Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium
Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Check out Stew's
store: http://StewPeters.shop
Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
Advertise with Red Voice Media: https://redvoicemedia.net/ads
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.