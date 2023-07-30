Create New Account
Kerry Packer on Taxes.
Roobs Flyers
Published 14 hours ago

Kerry Packer on Tax:

" There's nothing wrong with minimising your taxes, I don't know anyone who doesn't minimise their tax. If anyone in this country doesn't minimise their tax they need their heads read "

I agree, and Taxation is Theft.

The Conspiracy Theorists Were Right All Along.

taxesaustraliataxation is theftkerry packer

