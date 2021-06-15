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Mike Lindell Proof November 2020 Election Was Hacked and Trump Won
Research27
Research27
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52 views • June 15, 2021
This is a pointer to an important video by Mike Lindell
in which cyber experts reveal election tampering and
vote switching by hackers in China, Ukraine, Iran and
other countries during the November, 2020 U.S. Presidential
election. The full video is at these locations:

https://lindelltv.com/mike-lindell-presents-absolutely-90/
https://www.brighteon.com/2ac2a73c-bf92-481a-b82a-0d72a6ba1cf5
https://banned.video/watch?id=60bfd6eee920a17224485757

This pointer is provided for redundancy and to add keywords
to a search on Brighteon.com. Mike Lindell (the "My Pillow" guy) asks
that his video be distributed far and wide.
Keywords
politicschina2020 electionvoter frauddatavote fraudhackingtamperingcyberexpertstrump wonlindellabsolutely 9-0
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy