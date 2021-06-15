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Mike Lindell Proof November 2020 Election Was Hacked and Trump Won
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52 views • June 15, 2021
This is a pointer to an important video by Mike Lindell
in which cyber experts reveal election tampering and
vote switching by hackers in China, Ukraine, Iran and
other countries during the November, 2020 U.S. Presidential
election. The full video is at these locations:
https://lindelltv.com/mike-lindell-presents-absolutely-90/
https://www.brighteon.com/2ac2a73c-bf92-481a-b82a-0d72a6ba1cf5
https://banned.video/watch?id=60bfd6eee920a17224485757
This pointer is provided for redundancy and to add keywords
to a search on Brighteon.com. Mike Lindell (the "My Pillow" guy) asks
that his video be distributed far and wide.
in which cyber experts reveal election tampering and
vote switching by hackers in China, Ukraine, Iran and
other countries during the November, 2020 U.S. Presidential
election. The full video is at these locations:
https://lindelltv.com/mike-lindell-presents-absolutely-90/
https://www.brighteon.com/2ac2a73c-bf92-481a-b82a-0d72a6ba1cf5
https://banned.video/watch?id=60bfd6eee920a17224485757
This pointer is provided for redundancy and to add keywords
to a search on Brighteon.com. Mike Lindell (the "My Pillow" guy) asks
that his video be distributed far and wide.
Keywords
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