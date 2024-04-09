Spiritual War |Dr. Sandra Michael’s EESystems Beyond MedBeds Miracles How Your Body Heals with Light

After 45 years, Dr. Sandra Michael of EESystem.com became an overnight sensation and globally recognized scientist, healer and inventor! Okay so 45 years is definitely not an overnight success, but that’s what it looks like to most people! Dr. Sandra’s Scalar Healing Light Chamber systems are known as the EESystems - Energy Enhanced Systems - utilize scalar wave technology to support your body, which is a LIGHT BODY, to come back into resonance at the DNA level, which allows your body’s innate healing ability to become re-calibrated, aligned and Activated… resulting in miraculous type of “healings”. And since the current iteration of the medical establishment has no or very little intention or desire for people to actually be WELL, these systems can be a bridge to miracles!





Deborah Pietsch and Dr.Sandra weave through topics such as consciousness, the Designed Assault Against Humanity, the amazing healing ability of our bodies and bridging the gap of spirituality and science. Through Kirlian Photography and a client’s “before and after” images, we visually identify the energy field of a person’s body shifting from just 1 session in the EESystem.





Deb will be joining Dr. Sandra at a live event in Dallas, TX, April 12-14th 2024, The Change Your Life Destiny, where Dr. Sandra will be honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award. There’s also an Exclusive Offer for that 3 day event for Wake Up… Shift Is Happening engagers. Here’s the link for all of the details:

https://www.changelifedestiny.com/shift-happens

Use Promo Code SHIFTHAPPENS





You can research all of the centers at:

https://www.unifydhealing.com/





See all of the possibilities of having your own Energy Enhancement System:

https://eesystem.com/





















Links to Engage, Subscribe, Access More Awesome Shows, Guests, Insights, Tools, Webinars, Retreats etc:





https://transcendthematrix.com/





https://transcendthematrix.com/shows/wake-up-shift-is-happening-show/





https://www.facebook.com/WakeUpShiftIsHappening/videos





https://rumble.com/user/TranscendTheMatrix