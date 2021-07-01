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Former BBC journalist and presenter of Bristol's The Politics Show, Tony Gosling joins Richie to round up the day's top stories. Why did Merck give away the Ivermectin patent? Are the vaccines killing more people than they are helping? Tony discusses these issues and also reflects on the murder of BBC journalist Jill Dando, who Tony thinks may have been killed because she was trying to expose a paedophile ring operating at the BBC http://www.thisweek.org.uk
The Richie Allen show: https://richieallen.podomatic.com/
Richie Allen & Tony Gosling - Ivermectin, Jabs Killing People, Jill Dando Murder