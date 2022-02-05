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NIGHT SHADOWS 02042022 -- Signs, Convergence & The End. Steve Fletcher joins Stewart and Larry to discuss Escape, Rest, Purim, Rapture & the Arrival
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245 views • February 05, 2022
Tonight we will have Steve Fletcher as our guest as we explore his in depth research into Purim, Obama and other indications that it is high watch period for the Church. Purim is a day of escape, of a rescue from an evil plot to exterminate the Jews. The queen (bride) goes before the KING to stop the extermination. Is it not interesting that the Global Deep State has a plot to exterminate the Christians & Jews? Is it possible that Jesus will rescue His Church from the coming plot? We are also in a year in which Israel was to allow the land to REST, and not plant anything, a year of REST, and the rapture of the Church is a "REST". War drums still beat, military moves indicate WAR in Europe & Ukraine as an ignition point, earth changes and judgment grow ever more obvious, SIGNS are now all converging and the arrival and end of days are close at hand, and more in this extended broadcast...
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Stewart Best P.O. Box 55 Downsville, WI 54735 Larry Taylor P.O. Box 317 Talihina, OK. 74571-0317
NIGHT SHADOWS on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7pD4uhhCg9wVsMsve3vSgg
BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/runtysrant Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/Runty1940
The best way to stay in touch with us is to be on the email list: http://eepurl.com/bs1HBv
Thanks for listening and if you feel led to:
MAKE A ONE TIME DONATION: CLICK below, then CLICK on GREEN BUTTON:
https://thelightgateblogger.com/index.php/donate-page/
Stewart Best P.O. Box 55 Downsville, WI 54735 Larry Taylor P.O. Box 317 Talihina, OK. 74571-0317
NIGHT SHADOWS on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7pD4uhhCg9wVsMsve3vSgg
BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/runtysrant Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/Runty1940
The best way to stay in touch with us is to be on the email list: http://eepurl.com/bs1HBv
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