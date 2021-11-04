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I'm not a Republican; I'm Anti Democrat - Here is Why
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230 views • November 04, 2021
Born into a left leaning family, I have become utterly disgusted by what the Democratic Party has become. They are the racists, calling everyone else such. Congrats to Glen Youngkin for winning Virginia governor, and Winsome Spears for winning lieutenant governor.
Meanwhile the Democrats and Jamele Hill double down on the accusations of racism and white supremacy. The party deserves the death upon their doorstep.
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Meanwhile the Democrats and Jamele Hill double down on the accusations of racism and white supremacy. The party deserves the death upon their doorstep.
send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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